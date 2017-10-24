Hindu outfits chant 'Shiv Chalisa' at Taj Mahal, activists arrested

Agra: The controversy surrounding Taj Mahal – the iconic historic monument located in Agra – refuses to die down.

And now, a group of activists belonging to two Hindu outfits recited ‘Shiva Chalisa' on the premises of the Taj Mahal on Monday, claiming that it was originally a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The incident triggered tension at the iconic monument following which they were detained by the police for questioning.

The youths, belonging to the Rashtra Swabhimaan Dal (RSD) and Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), were taken away by CISF personnel deployed there and handed over to the local police.

They were released after they submitted a written apology, reports said.

Agra: The Members of Rashtriya Swabhimaan Dal & Hindu Yuva Vahini were detained for questioning and released later pic.twitter.com/wgGrK7aAiY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 24, 2017

The incident was reported a week after BJP's Sardhana MLA Sangeet Som made a controversial remark on the Taj Mahal and said that it should have no place in history as it was built by ‘traitors’.

Som's remarks triggered a political storm across the country evoking a bitter response from the opposition parties.

In the wake of Som's criticism, the BJP distanced itself from the controversy, saying it was purely his view.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too asked Som to explain why he made such a remark.

The UP CM is slated to visit Taj Mahal on October 26 to review various schemes related to tourism in Agra.

Earlier, a controversy erupted after the Taj Mahal was omitted from Uttar Pradesh Government's newly released Tourism Booklet aimed to promote tourist spots in the state.