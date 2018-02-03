Kasganj violence: BJP MP Rajveer Singh meets kin of Chandan Gupta who died in clashes

LUCKNOW: BJP MP Rajveer Singh on Saturday visited the residence of Chandan Gupta who died during the recent communal clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district.

Singh went to meet Chandan's family members who were provided security after his father alleged that he had received threats from some people.

"I was sitting outside, some people came on the bike in morning. Stopped bike for a second and said that the accused are going to jail, but others are still there. Don't take enmity with us. We will see you," Chandan's father had said.

Rajveer Singh had won the 2014 general elections from the Lok Sabha constituency of Etah, met his family members.

Earlier in the day, Rahat Qureshi, a resident of Kasganj's Smilpur Road, has been arrested in connection with Chandan's death.

Twenty-two-year-old Chandan Gupta was killed after clashes broke out between two groups in Kasganj following an unauthorised bike rally, organised to mark Republic Day 2018.

Two others were also injured. Following his death, shops and buses were torched after by a mob.

On Wednesday, the police arrested main accused Salim. So far, at least 118 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier warned of stringent action against those behind the communal clashes in Kasganj.

Raising the issue of atrocities against minorities, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday alleged of police inaction in the Rajya Sabha.