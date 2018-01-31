Kasganj violence: Police arrest main accused in connection with death of youth

KASGANJ: Salim, the main accused in the death of a person during communal clashes in Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Wednesday. The arrest comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned of stringent action against those behind the communal clashes in Kasganj.

Blame game has been going on in the state over who is responsible for the Kasganj violence. The RSS-linked Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday held a 'Tiranga Yatra' in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. The Tiranga Yatra was held without the permission of the Agra district administration.

VHP leader and vice president (Braj Prant) Sunil Parashar had earlier announced that his group will hold more Tiranga Yatras in the days to come. ''More 'Tiranga Yatra' will be taken out in the Braj region over 20 districts in the Agra, Aligarh and Bareilly divisions in the days to come,'' Parashar said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Congress led by its national secretary and former MLA Vivek Bansal was stopped from going to Kasganj. The delegation was denied permission by the Kasganj District Magistrate RK Singh citing law and order problem.

At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched after a youth was killed in clashes following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Republic Day last week. At least 118 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Officials said the state government was preparing a report sought by the Centre on the violence and steps taken to control it. "We are sending a report on the incident and steps taken to restore peace. Details of the steps taken to punish the culprits will also be furnished to the Union Home Ministry," an official said.

