Kumbh Mela: Hi-tech huts with water heaters set up in Vedic Tent City for saints, seers

Prayagraj: Hi-tech huts equipped with modern gadgets like water heaters and other items have been set up in Vedic Tent City at Kumbh Mela for saints and seers. The 55-day long grand event has started on January 15 and will end on March 4.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Mela, with intelligence agencies, central police forces, and contingents of civil police been deployed tactfully to work in a coordinated manner informed the official. Also, the administration is taking help of Non-Government Organisations (NGO's) and citizens in maintaining law and order.

The event is held in the month of Magh of Hindu calendar. At Prayagraj Kumbh Mela is held at every six years and Maha Kumbh at every 12 years. Earlier, the Kumbh Mela was known as Ardh Kumbh and Maha Kumbh was called Kumbh. The exact dates of bathing during Kumbh are determined according to Hindu astrology.

This year, the auspicious bathing dates are Makar Sankranti (January 15), Paush Poornima (January 21), Mauni Amawasya (February 4), Basant Panchami (February 10), Maghi Poornima (February 19) and Mahashivratri (March 4).

The 2019 Kumbh Mela is spread over in 3, 200 hectares of land, about 700 hectares more in the comparison of 2013 Maha Kumbh. The Kumbh Mela is the largest human congregation in the world, with millions of pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.