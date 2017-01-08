Lucknow: Four dead after car crashes into night shelter; ex-Samajwadi Party MLA's son among two held

Lucknow: At least four labourers were killed while four others were left severely injured after a car rammed into a night shelter in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow in the wee hours on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Dalibagh area of Lucknow. Lucknow.

Four dead and four injured after a car hits a night shelter in Lucknow's Dalibagh. (spot visuals) pic.twitter.com/FyYM0ylRtH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2017

The car was allegedly being driven at a high speed when it crashed into the night shelter. The labourers were sleeping inside when the incident took place.

According to media reports, all the occupants of the car tried to flee the scene, however, two of them, including the son of a former Samajwadi Party MLA, were caught by the locals and were handed over to the police. Three other occupants are said to be absconding.

All the occupants including the driver of the car were said to be drunk at the time of the incident.

"The car was being driven rashly and at a very high speed," NDTV quoted a policeman as saying.

Further details awaited.