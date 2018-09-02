Luxury 'water pilgrimage' on Ganga: UP CM inaugurates 5-star cruise line Alaknanda in Varanasi

Alaknanda, a 5-star luxury tourist cruise, embarked on its maiden trip in Varanasi on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'water pilgrimage' on Ganga which is likely to be a big tourist attraction in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency.

On board the cruise, tourists in Varanasi can watch 'Ganga aarti' at Dashshamedh ghat and 'Subha-e-Banaras' at Assi ghat. A tour on the cruise is being termed as a form of 'water pilgrimage.'

The luxury cruise reached Varanasi from Kolkata in August after completing around 755 nautical miles. The cruise belonging to Nordic cruise line company i sfitted with latest technology equipment.

With a seating space of nearly 125 people, with 60 air conditioned seats, tourists will be able to take a full view of the ghats. Along with a view of the aarti on the Ganga ghats, people on board the cruise will also be told about the history of the ancient city. It is equipped to sail in all weather conditions.

During the first phase, the cruise will run between Assi ghat and Panchganga ghat near Dashashmeth ghat. Passengers can avail the five-star service at a cost of Rs 750 (plus GST) for around 12 kilometers in two hours. The cruise will also sail up the Chunar in later phases.