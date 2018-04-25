Medical, pathology reports say no rape in Greater Noida class 11 student case, probe on

GREATER NOIDA: Medical and pathology reports of a Greater Noida class 11 student who had alleged that she was raped do not show any signs of rape or injury, officials said on Wednesday. Investigators say they are proving other facts related to the alleged case to uncover the truth.

The girl had alleged that she was gangraped in a car by one of her relatives and a school friend on April 18.

Following her complaint, Greater Noida police lodged a case against three people, all of whom are currently absconding.

According to the girl, she was allegedly abducted by the accused after school and raped in a car. She was later found in an unconscious state near Galtiya college in Greater Noida.

The Union Cabinet had on Saturday cleared Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance stipulating stringent punishment for perpetrators of rape, particularly of girls below 16 and 12 years. The ordinance was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

The Ordinance provides death sentence for rapists of girls under 12 years. The minimum punishment in case of rape of women has been increased from the rigorous imprisonment of seven years to ten years, extendable to life imprisonment.

The Centre's decision came in the wake of a nationwide outrage over cases of sexual assault and murder of minors in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and Surat in Gujarat, and the rape of a girl in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

