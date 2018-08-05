हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mughalsarai railway station

Mughalsarai railway station officially renamed Deen Dayal Uphadyay Junction

The station is the fourth-busiest in India and is 20 kilometers from Varanasi. It also has the largest railway marshalling yard in Asia.

New Delhi: Mughalsarai Junction on Sunday was officially renamed as Deen Dayal Uphadyay Junction with BJP president Amit Shah, Railway Minister Piyush Goel and UP CM Yogi Adityanath flagging off a passenger train and a goods train with an all-women crew.

The main building of the station has been given a saffron touch while new signboards were put up to reflect the change. Railways has also said that it would update its information channels to show the new name. A smart yard project was also launched at the century-old station on the busy New Delhi-Howrah route by the three leaders. The event was also attended by Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other senior BJP leaders.

The station is the fourth-busiest in India and is 20 kilometers from Varanasi. It also has the largest railway marshalling yard in Asia. It is also home to Indian Railways' largest wagon repair workshop.

The change of names had already been approved by UP Governor Ram Naik who had given his assent to the proposal in June. The Centre had given its in-principle approval to rename the station.

