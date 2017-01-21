Mulayam sacrificed brother Shivpal for Akhilesh Yadav: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Yadav family saying, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav sacrificed his brother Shivpal Yadav for Akhilesh Yadav.

Addressing a press conference, Mayawati minced no words in attacking the Yadav clan.

She termed the fight between Akhilesh and Mulayam's faction as an orchestrated drama set up by the SP founder.

The BSP supremo, who has been highlighting the sharp divide in SP at her public meetings and rallies, said the electorate will reject Akhilesh Yadav's regime in the UP elections 2017.

She alleged that the turmoil in Samajwadi Party was a "well orchestrated" ploy to divert attention from the "failures" of UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Mayawati also hit out at the Congress for trying to forge an alliance with the ruling SP.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's 'rath yatra' and 'khat pe charcjha' programmes, the former UP chief minister said the Congress' condition is so poor that it was not able to put up candidates in its own stronghold.

Mayawati's statement comes after uncertainty clouded prospect of an alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Congress in UP after the state's ruling party on Friday announced a list of candidates for 210 seats, including nine currently held by Congress, which called the action "unfortunate".