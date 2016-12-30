Mulayam Singh indulging in 'unconstitutional' activities: Ram Gopal Yadav
Lucknow: Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday termed his and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's expulsion from Samajwadi Party as unconstitutional.
Ram Gopal Yadav said it is unconstitutional to expel anybody without hearing to them just hours after issuing show-cause notice.
He questioned Samajwadi Party patrirach's decision saying, Netaji isn't aware of party's constitution.
The Rajya Sabha member called Mulayam's decision to expel him and Akhilesh as "illegal", and accuse the party chief of indulging in "unconstitutional" activities.
Defiant Ramgopal said was still the general secretary of SP and the party meet called by him on Sunday will take place in any eventuality.
Ram Gopal Yadav had earlier in the day called a national convention of the Samajwadi Party on January 1 following a rift over the list of SP candidates finalised by Mulayam Singh for assembly polls due next year.
In a tough action, SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav today expelled his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as well as general secretary Ramgopal Yadav from the party for six years for "gross indiscipline", a decision that will lead to a political crisis in Uttar Pradesh.
Making the announcement at a press conference here, Mulayam said the new Chief Minister will be chosen by the Samajwadi Party.
Flanked by brother Shivpal Yadav, who has been at loggerheads with the Chief Minister, Mulayam said he had taken the action against Akhilesh and Ramgopal to save the party which he had built through hard efforts.
