Mulayam vs Akhilesh: Samajwadi Party's H.Q. has two presidents

Lucknow: The ongoing political tussle between Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav escalated to a new level after the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's nameplate as the National President of Samajwadi Party was put up at the party office in Lucknow on Monday.

Akhilesh's nameplate as the national president of Samajwadi Party was put up right below the nameplate of Mulayam Singh Yadav with the same designation.

Akhilesh Yadav's nameplate as National Pres put below Mulayam Singh Yadav's nameplate of the same designation at SP office in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/aLsbz192xy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 16, 2017

With just a month left to go before the assembly polls in the state, the two warring factions -- led by Mulayam and Akhilesh are fighting it out with little hope left for reconciliation.

Earlier today, party supremo Mulayam said that he will contest against his son Akhilesh in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh if he does not fall in line.

"Akhilesh has turned Muslims against the Samajwadi Party. He has done a great damage to the party. I am trying my best to save the party and 'cycle', and if Akhilesh doesn't listen then I will fight against him. I will seek people’s support to fight against Akhilesh. He is hobnobbing with rivals," he said while addressing a press conference in the state capital.

Indicating that he will not give up his stake on party poll symbol 'cycle', the Samajwadi Party veteran stated that he is ready for a battle in the court over it.