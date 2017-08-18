Noida: Police arrests 4 criminals after encounter, one injured
Four persons were arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning after an encounter between police and criminals. One person has also been injured in the incident.
Noida: Four persons were arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning after an encounter between police and criminals. One person has also been injured in the incident.
The encounter took place in the satellite town of Noida.
Uttar Pradesh: Encounter between police and criminals in Noida, four criminals have been arrested, one injured
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 18, 2017
More details awaited.