Noida: Police arrests 4 criminals after encounter, one injured

Four persons were arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning after an encounter between police and criminals. One person has also been injured in the incident.

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 08:08
Noida: Police arrests 4 criminals after encounter, one injured

Noida: Four persons were arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning after an encounter between police and criminals. One person has also been injured in the incident.

The encounter took place in the satellite town of Noida. 

 

 

More details awaited.

