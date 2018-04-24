Our hands are stained with blood of Muslims, says Congress leader Salman Khurshid

ALIGARH: Senior Congress leader and former union minister Salman Khurshid on Tuesday sparked a controversy after he said that his party is stained with the blood of Muslims. His made the statement while he was addressing an interactive session with students of Aligarh Muslim University.

During the session, a student named Amir Mintoee pointed out that most of the major riots broke out during the Congress party's regime. To which, the former union law minister said, "Congress party is stained with the blood of Muslims. As a leader of the party, I feel the blots are on my hand as well."

"AMU Act was amended in 1948 and then Muslim Dalits were deprived of reservation under the SC/St quota following presidential order in 1950. Anti-Muslim riots in Hashimpura, Malyana, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bhagalpur, Moradabad and Aligarh and demolition of Babri Masjid all took place during the Congress regime. How would to wash these stains from Congress’s hand?" Mintoee asked.

Reacting to Khurshid's remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy said, "Now it's time for the Congress to pay for its sins."