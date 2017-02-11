People know real faces of Congress, SP and BJP: Mayawati
Lucknow: Expressing confidence over sweeping the Uttar Pradesh elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday said the people of the state know the real faces of the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"Only BSP can provide an ideal government in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress-SP alliance and BJP are trying to misguide people but now people know their real faces," Mayawati told ANI.
Training her guns at the BJP, Mayawati said the government at the Centre has been unable to fulfil the promises made by it during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
"The BJP has been in power at the Centre for more than 2.5 years and yet they have not been able to fulfil even one-fourth of their promises," said Mayawati.
"There is a big BSP wave across the state and the reports I am getting from the first phase of voting are very positive," she added.
The election process will be held in 73 assembly constituencies spread across 15 districts of the state.
The most populous state of the country will today vote for 839 candidates at 26,823 polling stations.Voting in Uttar Pradesh will be done in seven phases - February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.
