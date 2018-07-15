हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Modi inaugurates Bansagar canal project: 5 things to know about the network

Bansagar Dam project is a joint venture between Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. 

PM Modi inaugurates Bansagar canal project: 5 things to know about the network

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Bansagar canal project in Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He also laid the foundation of a medical college, inaugurated 100 PM Jan Aushadi Kendras and a bridge over river Ganga in Balughat, Chunar in the city on the 2nd day of his two-day visit to UP.

Here are five you must know about the Bansagar canal project

- Bansagar Dam project is a joint venture between Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. 

- The total canal network under it is 171 kms long. 

- Canals under this project will bring waters from Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh for Adwa Barrage, Meza Dam and Jirgo reservoir. 

- The project aims to provide a big boost to irrigation in the region. It promises to be greatly beneficial for the farmers of Mirzapur and Allahabad districts of Uttar Pradesh. 

- As per the projections, the project will benefit 1 lakh 70 thousand farmers of Mirzapur and Allahabad districts.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is working hard to improve the condition of farmers. Citing the recent increase in the minimum support price (MSP), he also claimed that there was easy availability of fertilisers for the farmers. 

Later in the day, PM Modi will dedicate a bridge over the River Ganga at Balughat, Chunar. The bridge aims to facilitate connectivity between Mirzapur and Varanasi. 

PM Modi's visit to UP comes at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put itself in top gear with the 2019 polls in mind. During the two-day trip, PM Modi launched several new projects and laid the foundation for many key projects, the Purvanchal Expressway being the most important of them all.

The 340-km long Purvanchal Expressway is a six-lane road will pass through Barabanki, Faizabad, Ambedkarnagar, Amethi, Sultanpur, Azamgarh and Mau before ending in Ghazipur. The expressway will be linked with Varanasi through a separate link road, said the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority. 

Tags:
Narendra ModiUttar PradeshBansagar canal projectMirzapurYogi Adityanath

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close