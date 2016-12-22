PM Narendra Modi 'happy' to see Rahul Gandhi speak, says no more 'earthquake' threat now

New Delhi: A day after Rahul Gandhi hurled corruption allegations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made fun of him and also took pot shots at ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Here are the latest updates:-

- Raising the issue of surgical strikes, PM Modi says, "Our Army makes us proud but some people have questions even on their bravery," adding that "is it good to view institutions like this."

- He urges the youth to move towards online banking. "Your mobile phones can be your banks and wallets, the PM asserted.

- In 2009, it was very difficult to find out what was inside this packet. Good he has started speaking. And there was no possibility of any earthquake, PM Modi says.

"Had he not spoken, the county would have faced a big earthquake. And the country could not have recovered for 10 years," Modi said sarcastically

- Without mentioning Rahul Gandhi's name in his speech, the PM says he is very happy that the young leader has learnt how to deliver speeches, adding, now we have seen what the 'earthquake' is all about.

- In an apparent reference to Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi says he was happy that a young leader has started speaking.

- Further hitting out the Congress, PM says, When they say large parts of India did not get access to education, whose report card are they giving.

- In similar vein, Modi attacks Chidambaram: "He said in a country where there is no electricity in 50 percent of the villages, how can you implement cashless economy.

"I want to ask if he is talking about his report card or mine?"

- PM says "Manmohan Singh ji said where 50 percent of the population is poor, how can technology be successful in such a country. Now, tell me whether he is giving his own report card or mine? Whose legacy am I bearing now?"

- While pitching for digital banking, PM takes a dig at ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh for questioning NDA government's push for cash less economy.

- Modi says he never thought that a few political leaders and political parties would stand with the corrupt when the government tried to clean up black money through the note ban.

- Commenting on the washout of the Winter Session of Parliament, the PM equated the ruckus by Opposition in Parliament over note ban to the cover fire that Pakistan gives to terrorists

- Have faith in the strength of 125 crore Indians. The people of India are selfless. Blessings of people is like blessings of almighty, the PM asserted.

- The PM appreciates the efforts of people for standing for long hours in queues outside banks and ATMs post demonetisation.

- Laying emphasis on developing medical health care facilities, PM Modi says, Need of the hour is to provide quality and affordable healthcare to the people of India especially the poor.

- We thought, why not have a cancer research institute here (Varanasi) itself. Why should patients from here have to travel far for cancer treatment, the PM says.

- Today so many development works will be inaugurated during my Varanasi visit, PM says.

- PM Modi begins his speech at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre in Varanasi.

- PM Modi visits Banaras Hindu University.

PM Modi greeted by local BJP leaders. He will also interact with booth level Karyakartas working in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

PM Modi arrives in Varanasi, will also interact with booth level BJP Karyakartas working in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat pic.twitter.com/Vf6XkvvMmW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2016

PM Modi arrives in Varanasi, will inaugurate a Trade Facilitation Centre & Crafts Museum & launch schemes, programmes of Textiles Ministry

PM Modi arrives in Varanasi, will inaugurate a Trade Facilitation Centre & Crafts Museum & launch schemes, programmes of Textiles Ministry pic.twitter.com/MEaMnRbgXf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2016

Heavy security has been put in place in view of PM Modi's visit.

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Security arrangements ahead of PM Modi's Varanasi visit. pic.twitter.com/7wj3vbSvWB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2016

Story so far

This will be Prime Minister's first visit to Varanasi after he announced demonetization of high value currency notes on 8th November.

Looking forward to visiting Varanasi & interacting with citizens. I will be joining various programmes during my visit today. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2016

During his five hour trip to his constituency, PM is slated to inaugurate Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Hospital and a Centenary Super Specialty Hospital at the BHU campus.

PM Modi will address and interact with BJP booth managers drawn from all five assembly segments in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister's visit comes ahead of assembly elections in the state.

On the other hand, attempting to beat the announcement of elections which will bring into effect the model code of conduct, CM Akhilesh Yadav will unveil the Varuna riverfront project. Varuna is a tributary of the Ganga, which flows through Varanasi.

This is third major riverfront project taken up by the state government during its tenure. The other two have been on River Yamuna in Vrindavan and Gomti in Lucknow.

In Varanasi, PM Modi will lay the foundation of an ESI hospital with 150 beds, official sources said.

Will lay the foundation stone for Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre & Centenary Super Speciality Hospital. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2016

PM Modi is also likely to attend the Rashtriya Sankriti Mahotasava organised at the BHU campus by the Ministry of Culture.

He will also visit Kabir Nagar and inspect the work of underground electric cabling, being implemented under the Integrated Power Development Scheme.