PM Narendra Modi to address Parivartan Rally in Lucknow today; BJP expects 10 lakh turnout
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 08:41
Lucknow: With Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally in Lucknow on Monday.
The Prime Minister is expected to announce pro-poor schemes in the rally.
The Parivartan Rally will be held at Ramabai Ambedkar grounds.
UP election is being considered as the real test for the Prime Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) post demonetisation.
In 2014 General Elections, of the 80 Lok Sabha seats the BJP had won 71.
BJP president Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the Parivartan rally along with PM Modi.
Reports claim that 10 lakh BJP supporters are expected to attend the massive rally.
First Published: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 08:38
