Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi's development push in Raebareli; targets former UPA govt in Gandhi bastion

He also flagged off the 900th coach and a Humsafar Rake made by Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli. 

RAEBARELI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Raebareli, the traditional seat of the Gandhi family, for the first time and gave a green signal to projects worth Rs 1,100 crore. While speaking in the constituency of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the PM attacked the former UPA government for holding back development projects in the district.

He also flagged off the 900th coach and a Humsafar Rake made by Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli. "The Centre and the UP government are fully devoted to the development of this region. The foundation stones of projects worth Rs 1100 crore have been laid today. All the projects which have been inaugurated today are going will help you make your life simple and easy. I congratulate you all for all these facilities," he said.

Attacking the Congress, he said that the rail coach factory build in Raebareli was not being used to its optimum by the former UPA government. "The culture of the previous government can be witnessed in the Raebareli Rail Coach Factory. It was approved in 2007 and was ready for operations in 2010. But even after 4 years, the coaches were being brought from Kapurthala and only screws were tightened and painted here. The factory which was meant to build new compartments was never allowed to work at full capacity," he said.

"If the capacity of the coach factory increases, then employment will increase. Think about that day when 10-12 new coaches are built here. The expansion of the capacity of this factory will bring new job opportunities for workers, engineers and technicians," he added.

Alleging anomalies in the recruitment process in the factory, the PM said: "When the earlier government decided to construct this factory it was decided that 5000 employees will be hired. But only half of these recruitments were approved. Not just that, in 2014 we noticed that no new recruitment was done in this factory."

Narendra ModiNarendra Modi in RaebareliCongressRaebareliRail coach factoryHumsafar express

