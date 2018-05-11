Posting of SHOs will now require DM's nod - Yogi Adityanath Government's new order

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Government has passed a new order which makes it mandatory for the Senior Superintendent of Police or the Superintendent of Police to take approval of the District Magistrates before posting the Station House Officers (SHO).

According to ANI, state's Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar had informed the Director General of Police of the government's decision regarding the posting of SHOs through a letter sent on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh: SSPs/SPs to now require approval of District Magistrates before posting Station House Officers (SHO). IPS Association has opposed the decision — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 10, 2018

The Yogi Adityanath government's new order has not gone down well with the Indian Police Services officers. The Indian Police Service (IPS) Association has opposed the decision of the state government, said reports.

The Yogi Adityanath government had earlier this ordered a reduction in the number of state Holidays from 92 to 86. The government also ordered Madarsas to be shut on Hindu festivals. It also ordered a cut in Ramzan holidays. The order by the Yogi government triggered a new debate over alleged attempts of saffronisation by the ruling party.

While Muslim Clerics and social workers welcomed the decision, they also demanded that students in RSS schools must also learn about Muslim festivals.

Similarly, the Yogi government also decided to change the name of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar to ‘Dr Bhimrao Ramji Aambedkar’ in government and court records, again invoking criticism from the Opposition and the icon’s grandsons.

While ‘Ramji’ will be added as the middle name, ‘Ambedkar’ will be changed to ‘Aambedkar’ when written in Hindi, it said in the order.

However, the name ‘Ambedkar' remained unchanged in English, it continued to be spelt as ‘Ambedkar’.

The Principal Secretary (state general administration) Jitendra Kumar had issued a circular in this regard to all departments and registrar of Allahabad and Lucknow benches of the high court.

In another order, the UP government made it compulsory for all its offices to put up Ambedkar’s photographs displaying his full name from April 1.

While issuing the order, the government cited Eighth Schedule of Constitution, where Ambedkar’s name is written as ‘Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’ in Hindi.

(With ANI inputs)