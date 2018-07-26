Produce five kids to keep Hindutva intact: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Surendra Singh

BALLIA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Surendra Singh, who is known for making controversial statements, has now said that every Hindu couple must produce at least five children to keep 'Hindutva' intact.

The Ballia BJP MLA said this while speaking to ANI.

Singh opined that what he said is necessary to keep Hindutva intact and advocated that Hindus must increase their population in India.

"It is the desire of every spiritual leader (mahant) that every Hindu couple should have a minimum of five children. This way the population will be under control and Hindutva would remain intact," Singh noted.

Surendra Singh who has drawn flak for his controversial and pro-Hindutva remarks, had earlier this month triggered a controversy by saying that even Lord Ram would not have been able to put an end to the rising rape incidents.

"This is natural pollution, which has not left anybody untouched. It is people's responsibility to treat others as their family, as their sisters. We can only control it through values, not the constitution," Singh said when asked about the sudden spurt in incidents of sexual abuse in Uttar Pradesh. 

(With ANI inputs)

Surendra SinghBallia BJP MLAHindu populationUttar Pradeshrape incidentsBJP

