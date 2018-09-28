हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Swamy Prasad Maurya

Rahul Gandhi a mad man who doesn't deserve to lead India's oldest political party: UP Minister Swamy Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Swamy Prasad Maurya on Friday lashed out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and called him a "madman who doesn`t deserve to lead India`s oldest political party".

Rahul Gandhi a mad man who doesn&#039;t deserve to lead India&#039;s oldest political party: UP Minister Swamy Prasad Maurya

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Swamy Prasad Maurya on Friday lashed out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and called him a "madman who doesn`t deserve to lead India`s oldest political party".

"Rahul Gandhi has been continuously calling the Prime Minister a thief. Look at the decency of Modi that he is not (even) responding," said Maurya, who switched sides from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the 2017 Assembly elections. 

"It is a matter of great shame that the Congress leader is mouthing such (abusive) language for the country`s Prime Minister," the Minister told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Mainpuri. 

He said that "this childish behaviour did not behove of the Congress chief", adding that the opposition party should be worried since this will invite public ire.

Maurya said that the "immature behaviour" of Gandhi was for all to see as he had embraced Modi in the Lok Sabha and also gave statements that even a child would not. 

The Minister also said that the vicious Congress campaign on the Rafale deal will not cut into BJP victory prospects in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 
 

Tags:
Swamy Prasad MauryaCongressRahul GandhiNarendra Modi2019 Lok Sabha electionsassembly elections 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close