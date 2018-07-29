हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Rain fury claims 31 lives in Uttar Pradesh; IMD predicts thundershower in parts of state on Sunday

Torrential rains lashed parts of north India on Saturday, with worst-hit Uttar Pradesh recording 31 rain-related deaths.

Representational image

Lucknow: The India Meteorological Department predicted that rain accompanied with thundershower is likely to hit parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Places such as Raebareli, Lucknow, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Basti, Pratapgarh, Lakhimpur Kheri districts and adjoining areas are expected to receive heavy showers, according to the Met department, Lucknow.

Torrential rains lashed parts of north India on Saturday, with worst-hit Uttar Pradesh recording 31 rain-related deaths. 58 people died and 53 suffered injuries due to heavy rainfall and lightning in the state since Thursday. Till Friday, the number of deaths stood at 27.

11 people lost their lives in Saharanpur, 10 in Meerut, six in Agra, four in Mainpuri, three each in Muzaffarnagar and Kasganj, two each in Amroha, Bareilly, Baghpat and Bulandshahr and one each in Kanpur Dehat, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Rae Bareli, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Banda, Firozabad, Amethi, Kanpur and Pilibhit districts.

Six members of a family, including a baby, were killed and a boy was injured when a portion of their house collapsed due to incessant rains in Saharanpur district, SP (Rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra said.

In a similar incident, two people, including a minor girl, were today killed and 13 others injured when a part of their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Muzaffarnagar.

About 23 cm of rainfall was recorded in Meerut, 13 cm each in Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar, 10 cm in Bijnore, 8 cm in Moradabad, 7 cm in Etawah, 6 cm each in Hardoi and Baheri, 5 cm each in Kannauj, Gautam Budhnagar, Pilibhit and Bareilly since Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)

