Samajwadi Party tussle: Shivpal meets Akhilesh; Amar Singh at Mulayam's residence
Lucknow: In yet another signal of patch up in the Yadav clan, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at latter's residence in Lucknow on Friday.
The meeting is being seen as yet another attempt by the high-profile Yadavs to bury the hatchet ahead of high-voltage Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, Amar Singh, who was touted as a 'dalal' by the UP CM, today reached Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence.
The Yadav clan is entangled in a bitter feud with Akhilesh Yadav and senior SP leader Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav one one side, while the other one is headed by Mulayam with cousin Shivpal and close confidante Amar Singh on his side.
The sign of reconciliation comes after both the sides approached the Election Commission to stake claim over the party election symbol 'cycle'.
The rival factions are racing against time to garner support of party MPs, MLAs and delegates to prove majority before the Election Commission to claim 'Samajwadi Party' name and 'cycle' symbol.
Mulayam and Shivpal on Thursday rushed to the national capital to furnish details of support he enjoys in the embattled party to the poll panel.
However, Akhilesh stayed put at his official residence in Lucknow, collecting signed affidavits to back his claim of majority support. There was a claim that he had secured signed affidavits of over 200 MLAs and MLCs.
Mulayam was "ousted" as national president of the party by his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in an emergency national convention of the party in Lucknow on Sunday. The Akhilesh Yadav-led faction also removed Shivpal Yadav as the state president of the party.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Police arrest 4 accused of molestation on December 31 in Bengaluru
- Hyderabad man cultivating marijuana inside flat arrested
- EC demands clarification from Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav over SP feud
- DNA: Why strong and hard laws are not implemented in traffic rules
- Panel discussion over shameful political statements on Bengaluru's eve-teasing case
- Australia vs Pakistan: Peter Handscomb gets out in strangest way — WATCH
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian ODI, T20I teams
- BJP set to win Uttar Pradesh, may bag 206-216 seats in Assembly elections: Survey
- India vs England Squad Announcement: As it happened..
- Coconut oil: Side effects you need to know!