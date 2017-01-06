Samajwadi Party tussle: Shivpal meets Akhilesh; Amar Singh at Mulayam's residence

Lucknow: In yet another signal of patch up in the Yadav clan, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at latter's residence in Lucknow on Friday.

The meeting is being seen as yet another attempt by the high-profile Yadavs to bury the hatchet ahead of high-voltage Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Amar Singh, who was touted as a 'dalal' by the UP CM, today reached Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence.

The Yadav clan is entangled in a bitter feud with Akhilesh Yadav and senior SP leader Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav one one side, while the other one is headed by Mulayam with cousin Shivpal and close confidante Amar Singh on his side.

The sign of reconciliation comes after both the sides approached the Election Commission to stake claim over the party election symbol 'cycle'.

The rival factions are racing against time to garner support of party MPs, MLAs and delegates to prove majority before the Election Commission to claim 'Samajwadi Party' name and 'cycle' symbol.

Mulayam and Shivpal on Thursday rushed to the national capital to furnish details of support he enjoys in the embattled party to the poll panel.

However, Akhilesh stayed put at his official residence in Lucknow, collecting signed affidavits to back his claim of majority support. There was a claim that he had secured signed affidavits of over 200 MLAs and MLCs.

Mulayam was "ousted" as national president of the party by his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in an emergency national convention of the party in Lucknow on Sunday. The Akhilesh Yadav-led faction also removed Shivpal Yadav as the state president of the party.