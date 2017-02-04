SCAM stands for Samajwadi Party, Congress, Akhilesh, Mayawati: PM Narendra Modi
Meerut: Targeting the BJP's political rivals in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that "Scam" is an acronym for Samajwadi Party, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.
Addressing an election rally here, Modi said: "Do you know what `Scam` stands for? It is `S` for Samajwadi Party, `C` for Congress, `A` for Akhilesh and `M` for Mayawati."
Targeting the SP-Congress alliance, Modi said that till a few months back the Congress was taking out rallies across Uttar Pradesh and accusing the ruling Samajwadi Party of corruption and neglecting farmers, but the two have now "embraced each other".
"What changed overnight that the two arch rivals embraced each other? This is to save themselves. Those cannot save themselves, how would they save Uttar Pradesh?" Modi said.
