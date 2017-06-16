Shocking! Youth assaults girl in broad daylight Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit for rejecting love proposal – Watch video

Pilibhit: In a shocking incident, a youth assaulted a girl in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit area.

The youth was enraged as the girl reportedly rejected his love proposal.

The Police has registered a case against the accused.

The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera.

In the video, the youth is seeing talking with one of the two girls, and suddenly starts slapping her.

The girl's friend intervened and urged the guy to stop. The youth was later seen persuading the girl.

As the three were engaged in a war of words, another girl (probably a friend of the two girls) also entered the scene and took the girl along with her.