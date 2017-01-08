'So what Akhilesh Yadav has turned rebel, he is still my son', says Mulayam Singh in an apparent hint of a likely patch-up

New Delhi: Hinting at a patch up with his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday said that "there was no dispute in the party" and asked his party members to campaign for "cycle" – the party's poll symbol.

"So what Akhilesh has turned rebel? He is my son. What can I do if he has turned stubborn? Don't worry, I will resolve everything," Mulayam Singh said today.

"Now, everything is with Akhilesh whereas I have handful of MLAs," the Samajwadi Party patriarch said while urging the nominated leaders to focus on party campaign in the wake of crucial state assembly polls.

"Those who have been given ticket for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election should focus on campaign", he said.

Mulayam Singh is likely to hold a press conference where he is likely to make some big announcements regarding the possible "peace deal" with his son

There were reports that he had a meeting today with Shivpal Yadav and party Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh where they discussed about the future course of action in the midst of ongoing rift in the ruling party.

Mulayam along with Shivpal Yadav this morning had met party workers at the Samajwadi headquarters in Lucknow before leaving for Delhi.

When asked about the ongoing tussle within the family and party, Mulayam said, "Hamari party me koi vivad nahi hai" (There is no dispute in our party).

According to reports, Mulayam camp was to file its set of affidavits tomorrow, the deadline set by the Election Commission for both the sides to submit documents before it decides on which side to be allotted the ‘cycle’ symbol.

Yesterday, the Akhilesh faction submitted to the EC affidavits which it claimed to have signatures of "90 per cent" of legislators and delegates, including over 200 of the 229 MLAs.

In a related development, Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav, who is mentoring the Akhilesh Yadav camp, has sent sworn affidavits of some 5,761 party leaders, including MLAs and MPs, to the poll panel. A copy of the same was sent to Mulayam Singh`s residence in Delhi but the staff there refused to accept it, the sources said.