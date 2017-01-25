SP family feud was actually a fight to uphold 'samajwad', says Akhilesh Yadav
Sultanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had said that the recent feud within the state's first family was actually a struggle to uphold "socialist" values in interest of the people of his state.
Akhilesh Yadav made these remarks while addressing a rally at Motihar area in Sultanpur Sadar on Tuesday.
This was Akhilesh's first rally after taking over as the Samajwadi Party national president.
"The battle was long and fought at various levels, but it had to be done to uphold socialist values," he said.
"Other people (read opposition) have their own interpretation of it, but for us it was for the sake of samajwad... this was a struggle in your interest," he told the crowd.
The remarks from Akhilesh came days after he toppled his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav for the control over the party and its symbol cycle.
On January 16, the Election Commission recognised Akhilesh as the party's president and gave him the symbol.
However, minister Gayatri Prajapati - one of the key reasons behind the family war – was also present on the dais when Akhilesh addressed his first rally.
The family feud broke out in September when Akhilesh sacked Prajpati allegedly for irregularities in mining department he was heading. However, he was reinstated later on Mulayam's insistence and was given a different portfolio.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Beaten by mob in Kolkata, US NRI vows never to return in India
- When will democracy get freedom from dynasty politics?
- DNA: Has bad time started for American 'media' after Donald Trump became US President?
- Is putting people's lives in danger the right way to promote films?
- Raees promotion: Shah Rukh Khan boards train from Mumbai to Delhi
- WATCH: Epic Staredown between Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar at WWE Raw
- Jallikattu stir: As it happened on Monday
- Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi
- Reliance Jio impact: Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit dips 54% to Rs 503.7 crore
- WATCH: Kiwi batsman Neil Wagner given run-out despite reaching crease before ball hit the stumps