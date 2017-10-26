Taj Mahal is India's gem, govt committed to its conservation: Yogi Adityanath

Agra: Amid controversy over Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited the monument and said that it is "India's gem"and the Mughal-era monument is "an integral part of our culture". He assured that the government is committed to its conservation.

Addressing a rally at the Government Inter College grounds here, Adityanath slammed the opposition for politicising his visit to the Taj Mahal. Before addressing the rally in Agra, Adityanath swept the road outside the Taj Mahal and then went inside the monument.

His visit comes days after the party's leaders and ministers made provocative statements against the famed symbol of love. "People should not pay heed to what others are saying. The Taj Mahal is an integral part of our culture and the government is committed to its conservation," Adityanath said.

He also said that there was no need to discuss why and how the monument was built. "We should not delve deeper into the details of why, when and how the Taj Mahal was built, but what is important is that it was built by the wealth and hard work of India's farmers, labourers."

"The Taj Mahal is India's gem and a gift to the world. It attracts lakhs of tourists worldwide. It gives Agra a recognition and creates employment opportunities," he said at the rally.

Hitting out at those objecting to his Agra visit, Adityanath said people making such remarks were those who have divided the society on caste lines. "They had kept the state from development by dividing the people, patronising criminals and indulging in corruption. I feel sorry for their thinking," he said.

"They always ignored Agra and when our tourism ministry is working very hard to put the city on the international tourism map, they are raising unnecessary objections," the chief minister said.

He noted that everday, nearly 40-50,000 tourists, including foreigners visit Agra and the number can further reach 2.5 to 3 lakh. "Our government is committed to develop Agra as an international tourist hub. These developments not only increase tourism but also create employment opportunities for youths," he said.

He launched schemes worth Rs 235 crore in Agra. Taking a jibe at the previous governments, he said, "for 15 years, the governments did not care about the people of the state."