Teary-eyed Yogi Adityanath becomes emotional at Gorakhpur event

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently got emotional while he attended an event in Gorkhapur.

The Chief Minister attended 'Ek Diya - Shaheedo ke naam' event to pay tribute to people who lost their lives in the freedom struggle for the country.

During the event, CM Adityanath turned emotional and wiped his tears numerous times.

Later, he distributed sweets, fruits and textbooks among the children. He also distributed wheelchairs to the differently-abled Vantangiyas.

The chief minister also directed officials to present proposals before the state government for making primary schools, Aaganwaadi centres, sports fields, drinking water arrangements, cremation spot and grazing land available to the Vantangiya community in Gorakhpur.