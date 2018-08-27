हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Raksha Bandhan

The two had gone to the river along with their sister to perform 'Kajli Visarjan', a ritual performed in the Bundelkhand region before a sister ties 'rakhi' on a brother's wrist.

Two brothers drown in UP river while performing Raksha Bandhan ritual

Banda: In a tragic incident, two teenaged brothers drowned in the Mandakini river while performing a ritual on Raksha Bandhan in Banda on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, 17-year-old Shyamu Verma and 15-year-old Bhanu Verma had gone to the river along with their sister to perform 'Kajli Visarjan', a ritual performed in the Bundelkhand region before a sister ties 'rakhi' on a brother's wrist.

During the ceremony, Shyamu slipped and fell in the river. Bhaju jumped into the river in a bid to save his brother. 

Unfortunately, both of them drowned in the river, a police officer said.

The incident took place in Kashai village under Karwi police station limit. 

The bodies have been fished out and sent for post-mortem, the police officer said. 

