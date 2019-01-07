Two sisters who were found hanging from tree in UP's Sambhal were thrashed by their mother: UP Police

SAMBHAL: The two sisters whose dead bodies were found hanging from a tree near Dhumnadipur in Sambhal on Sunday were thrashed by their mother, the police said.

"We're being told they were thrashed by their mother on failing to provide fodder to their cattle. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem," a senior police official was quoted as saying by ANI.

The two siblings – Kavita (18) and Seema (19) - were found hanging from a tree in a village under Gunnaur police station limits on Sunday.

"Bodies of two sisters were found hanging from a tree. Family members of the deceased said that both the girls had gone out of their house on Saturday, and on returning, they were scolded by their mother. They went missing at night."

A case has been registered and a probe is underway to ascertain the death of two young sisters, the police said.