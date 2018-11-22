हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lucknow

Under-construction building collapses in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, rescue teams at spot

The under-construction building is located near Jeevan Plaza in Gomti Nagar.

Under-construction building collapses in Lucknow&#039;s Gomti Nagar, rescue teams at spot

LUCKNOW: An under-construction building collapsed in the Gomti Nagar locality in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Thursday.

According to ANI, the building is located near Jeevan Plaza in Gomti Nagar.

The building was under construction for some time. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

Top officials of the district administration and local police have already reached the spot. 

Rescue work is currently underway and the efforts are on to clear the debris.

The authorities are trying to ascertain if there is anyone trapped inside the debris. 

