Under-construction building collapses in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, rescue teams at spot

LUCKNOW: An under-construction building collapsed in the Gomti Nagar locality in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Thursday.

According to ANI, the building is located near Jeevan Plaza in Gomti Nagar.

Lucknow: A building near Jeevan Plaza in Gomti Nagar collapsed today. No casualties have been reported. Police force is present at the spot. A construction work was underway at the building. pic.twitter.com/omBiWMpXJk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 22, 2018

The building was under construction for some time. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

Top officials of the district administration and local police have already reached the spot.

Rescue work is currently underway and the efforts are on to clear the debris.

The authorities are trying to ascertain if there is anyone trapped inside the debris.