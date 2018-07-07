हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Unnao gang rape

Unnao: CBI files chargesheet against Kuldeep Sengar's brother, 4 others in death case of gang-rape victim's father

Unnao: CBI files chargesheet against Kuldeep Sengar&#039;s brother, 4 others in death case of gang-rape victim&#039;s father
File photo

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday on Friday filed chargesheet against five persons in the death case of Unnao Rape victim's father. 

The chargesheet was filed against Atul Singh Sengar, Vineet Mishra, Birendra Singh, Ram Sharan Singh and one more person. 

Atul Sengar is the brother of BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar who's the main accused in the alleged gangrape case of a minor. Kuldeep Sengar is currently lodged in Sitapur jail. 

On June 4, 2017, the victim, along with an aide Shashi Singh had approached Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Makhi village, where the incident took place. 

Shashi Singh, who was later held by police, allegedly stood guard outside the room as Sengar and his associates reportedly proceeded to gang-rape. The local police also delayed filing the case despite repeated requests by the victim. 

The incident came to light after the victim and members of her family tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home. 

On April 9, the victim's father died in police custody, with postmortem report indicating foul play in death. 

The Allahabad High Court had also rapped the police for its inaction against the BJP lawmaker who was allegedly influencing the "law-and-order machinery". 

Following, a national outcry, CBI took over the probe and has since confirmed the rape allegations against Sengar and has also booked him for framing her father which eventually led to his death on April 9 in judicial custody.

The victim's family had also alleged that Atul Singh Sengar along with his companions raped the girl too and allegedly thrashed the victim's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR. 

Investigative Officer Anil Kumar filed the chargesheet against the five persons in Roshanuddaula Court of CBI.

