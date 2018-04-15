Unnao rape case: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's goons allegedly threaten villagers, 2 people missing

LUCKNOW: Life threats against Unnao rape survivor's relatives and residents of her village have increased in the past few days, claimed the victim's uncle.

“Some goons of accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar are threatening villagers to keep quiet,” he told news agency ANI.

“Yesterday (Saturday), they went there in two cars and threatened them to keep quiet or leave the village. Two people are missing,” he added.

The uncle's statement comes a day after Sengar was taken into seven-day police custody after a 17-hour interrogation session. Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had rapped the police for its inaction against the BJP legislator who was influencing the "law-and-order machinery".

"The disturbing feature of the case is that the law and order machinery and the government officials were directly in league and under the influence of Kuldeep Singh," a bench of Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale and Justice Sunit Kumar said on Friday.

On Saturday night, the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI arrested a woman in connection with the Unnao gang-rape case. Shashi Singh allegedly took the victim to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the day of crime, and stood guard outside the door as the heinous crime was allegedly committed inside by the MLA and his mates.

After a massive public outrage over the inaction of the UP police, the case was handed over to the CBI on April 12.

Three FIRs have been file dby the Uttar Pradesh Police in the case. The first FIR pertains to the alleged rape of the girl in which Sengar and Shashi Singh have been named as accused.

The second pertains to rioting, in which four locals have been booked, and the alleged killing of the victim's father in judicial custody. Since the murder charge was added later by the state police, it does not reflect in the CBI FIR.

The third case pertains to the allegations against the victim's father, who was arrested by the police under the Arms Act and put in jail, where he died. According to the post-mortem examination report, he had suffered serious injuries.