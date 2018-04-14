Unnao rape case: Have faith in God and judiciary, says BJP MLA Sengar

LUCKNOW: Before being produced in front of a Lucknow court, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar – the alleged rape accused in Unnao gang-rape case – expressed his faith in the judiciary.

“I have faith in God, I have faith in the judiciary. Everything will be okay,” Sengar told media persons as members of law enforcement agencies hurried him inside the court.

After 17 hours of interrogation, the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI on Friday arrested the BJP legislator for the alleged rape of a minor. The action came barely hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured of action against criminals. Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had also ordered the central probe agency to arrest Sengar immediately, saying he was influencing the "law-and-order machinery".

Nearly a year ago, on June 4, 2017, the victim – a minor at the time – visited the MLA's residence with a relative seeking a job, where she was allegedly raped by Sengar and others. Despite several attempts, the victim failed to register a case.

The case came into limelight after the victim and her family tried to set themselves ablaze in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house last week. The very next day, the victim's father, who was held by police, died inside the jail with postmortem reports indicating at serious injuries.

Later, UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured of strict action on criminals, no matter how influential they are.

A nationwide outrage has emerged over the Unnao and Kathua rape cases, with protestors and Opposition parties demanding quick and swift action against the culprits.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, along with party members and other protestors, led a candlelight march in the national capital on Thursday night. Next day, demonstrators protested across the country demanding justice.

"The DGP and the Principal Secretary (Home) were shielding the accused. The entire country has seen how they were referring to him (the MLA) as 'mananiya' (honourable) at a press conference," said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.