UP Cabinet

UP cabinet clears decision to rename Mughalsarai tehsil to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay tehsil

The decision was cleared by UP cabinet.

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government ld by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday approved the decision to rename Mughalsarai Tehsil of Chandauli district to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay tehsil. 

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and co-founder of political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), which later came to be known Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

On August 2018, the Mugulsarai Junction was renamed as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction. 

It was inaugurated by BJP president Amit Shah with Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and CM Yogi. 

Mugulsarai, which is the fourth busiest railway station in the world, is also one of the oldest and biggest railway stations in the state.

However, the UO government's move of changing names of important cities, stations and other institutions was severely criticised by UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar.

"Changing of names of stations won't lead to trains coming on time. The government should rectify the mismanagement in Indian Railway," Rajbhar said.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government renamed historic town Allahabad to Prajagraj. 

The decision of changing the name was taken by CM Yogi Adityanath but it was proposed by the Akhada Parishad. 

Allahabad was named by Mughal Emperor Akbar in 1575. 

UP CabinetMughalsarai TehsilPandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay TehsilYogi Adityanath

