हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sub Inspector Manoj Kumar

UP cop, who shouted 'thain, thain' to scare criminals, injured in firing by miscreants in Sambhal

SI Manoj Kumar was injured during an exchange of fire between the police and criminals in Sambhal on Friday.

UP cop, who shouted &#039;thain, thain&#039; to scare criminals, injured in firing by miscreants in Sambhal

SAMBHAL: A Uttar Pradesh Police officer who had earned praise for shouting 'thain, thain' to scare criminal during an encounter in Sambhal last year, was injured in a cross-fire by some miscreants in the region. 

According to news agency ANI, Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar got injured on Friday during an exchange of fire between the police and criminals in Sambhal.

Sharing more details, Sambhal Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said, "Two bike-borne miscreants fired at police during which SI Manoj Kumar got injured.''

''During counter-firing, a criminal was also injured. One criminal is absconding. The injured have been taken to a hospital," the Sambhal SP said.

The cop was hit by a bullet fired by the criminals during a gunfight in Sambhal, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, a massive search has been launched to nab the culprits. 

Using a bizarre tactic, SI Manoj Kumar had shouted ‘thain thain’ to scare criminals away during an encounter in Sambhal on October 12, for which he was recommended for an award. 

Manoj Kumar was hailed for boosting the morale of fellow policemen during the encounter.

It was then reported that SP Yamuna Prasad had written a letter in this regard to the Director General of Police recommending Kumar for bravery awards.

According to the SP, the move by Manoj Kumar to shout out ‘thain thain’ after a pistol got jammed acted as a booster for the morale of other policemen who were part of the encounter.

Police team involved in the encounter faced a serious situation when the revolver of one of the cops got jammed while they were chasing some notorious criminals in Sambhal.

After realising that the revolver of one of his men had got stuck, the ASP started shouting words like "maaro, ghero" to create a mental pressure on the criminals who vanished in the tall bushes taking advantage of the situation.

Soon, other policemen too joined their superior and started shouting "thain, thain" to scare criminals hiding there.

The entire incident was caught on camera and later shared on social media platforms.

Tags:
Sub Inspector Manoj Kumarthainthain UP copSambhalUP PoliceSambhal SP Yamuna Prasad

Must Watch