UP cops shout 'thain, thain' to scare criminals in UP's Sambhal - WATCH

Sambhal: In an unusual incident, some cops involved in an encounter in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh were seen shouting 'thain, thain' in order to scare criminals after one of the cop's revolver got jammed.

According to ANI, a UP Police team involved in an encounter faced a serious situation when the revolver of one of the cops got jammed while they were chasing some notorious criminals in Sambhal.

After realising that the revolver of one of his men had got stuck, the ASP started shouting words like ''maaro, ghero'' to create a mental pressure on the criminals who vanished in the tall bushes taking advantage of the situation.

Soon, other policemen too joined their superior and started shouting ''thain, thain'' to scare criminals hiding there.

The entire incident was caught on camera and later shared on the social media platforms.

#WATCH: Police personnel shouts 'thain thain' to scare criminals during an encounter in Sambhal after his revolver got jammed. ASP says, 'words like 'maaro & ghero' are said to create mental pressure on criminals. Cartridges being stuck in revolver is a technical fault'. (12.10) pic.twitter.com/NKyEnPZukh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2018

However, it is not known as yet whether the police team managed to arrest the criminals during the Sambhal encounter.

Though security forces these days are equipped with modern and sophisticated weapons, technical glitches at times occur due to which cartridges are stuck in the firearms.