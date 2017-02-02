UP polls 2017: 'Ram Temple' features in BJP manifesto, evokes sharp criticism from Congress

New Delhi: The building of Ram temple in Ayodhya which was brought up by BJP in its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has drew sharp criticism from the political opponents in Mathura district with Congress alleging that the party is "cashing in" on the issue.

"BJP recollects temple issue only during elections, since it wants to cash in on it in the Assembly polls," Pradeep Mathur, the Congress candidate from Mathura Assembly constituency said.

He also questioned BJP that who had stopped it to construct the temple since the party in power at the Centre.

Mathur said that people would not be misguided anymore as they have figured out that it is a "jumlewali" party.

The BSP candidate Yogesh Dwivedi accused BJP of using the Ram temple issue as a trump card in the Assembly polls, starting from February 11.

"Why BJP has not raised the temple issue in over two and a half years, even though the party is having its government at the Centre....BJP considers Ram temple as a trump card to win the elections," he said.

Whereas, BJP national spokesperson Shrikant Sharma slammed the opposition over the issue, saying it is incorrect that the party only remembers Ram temple during elections and that "it is a matter of faith, away from politics".

"It was an issue for BJP, and would continue to remain so till the magnificent temple is constructed in Ayodhya," he asserted, adding that the temple will be constructed withing the framework of the Constitution

RLD candidate from Goverdhan Assembly constituency Kunvar Narendra Singh said, "The temple issue has been raised again through election manifesto by BJP simply to cash in on religious feelings of the people through votes." Another RLD candidate, Ashok Agrawal who is contesting from the Mathura constituency said the temple should only be constructed with the conscientious of Muslims.

"I am also in favour of the temple in Ayodhya, however it should not be constructed hurting feelings of a sect and it should be constructed only with the conscientious of Muslims," he said, alleging that BJP wants polarise the votes by raking up the issue.

First phase of polling for Uttar Pradesh Assembly will begin from February 11.