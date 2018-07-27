UP primary schools not to have prefix 'Islamia', to remain open on Friday

BALLIA: Primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will not have the prefix 'Islamia' in their names and will function normally on Fridays, according to a new directive from the Basic Education Department.

According to ANI, the officials of the Basic Education Department have started removing the word 'Islamia' prefixed to the names of some government primary schools in the Ballia district.

Speaking to ANI, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Santosh Rai said the exercise has been launched in Ballia days after a similar step was initiated in another eastern UP district of Deoria.

"The orders have been issued to six such primary schools in Siar block (of the district) to remove the word Islamia, prefixed to their names,'' Rai said.

Several govt primary schools in Ballia district have the prefix 'Islamia' in their names.Block Education Officer, says,"as of now 6 schools have been identified&the word 'Islamia' will be removed. We have directed them to keep schools open on Fridays&closed on Sundays"(26/7/2018) pic.twitter.com/MCSXFTpZj0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2018

The official said that these Islamia primary schools, which were till now observing a holiday on Friday, have also been told to ensure that they remain closed on Sundays," he added.

Speaking on the issue, Block Education Officer (Siar) Nirbhay Narayan Singh said that six such Islamia primary schools were functioning in Awaya, Kundail, Baspaar Bahorwa, Ubhaanv, Tirnai and Tirnai Badagaav.