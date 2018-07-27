हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UP primary schools

UP primary schools not to have prefix 'Islamia', to remain open on Friday

After Deoria, the Basic Education Department has started removing the word 'Islamia' prefixed to the names of some government primary schools in the Ballia.

UP primary schools not to have prefix &#039;Islamia&#039;, to remain open on Friday

BALLIA: Primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will not have the prefix 'Islamia' in their names and will function normally on Fridays, according to a new directive from the Basic Education Department.

According to ANI, the officials of the Basic Education Department have started removing the word 'Islamia' prefixed to the names of some government primary schools in the Ballia district.

Speaking to ANI, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Santosh Rai said the exercise has been launched in Ballia days after a similar step was initiated in another eastern UP district of Deoria.

"The orders have been issued to six such primary schools in Siar block (of the district) to remove the word Islamia, prefixed to their names,'' Rai said.

The official said that these Islamia primary schools, which were till now observing a holiday on Friday, have also been told to ensure that they remain closed on Sundays," he added.

Speaking on the issue, Block Education Officer (Siar) Nirbhay Narayan Singh said that six such Islamia primary schools were functioning in Awaya, Kundail, Baspaar Bahorwa, Ubhaanv, Tirnai and Tirnai Badagaav.

UP primary schoolsIslamiaBalliaBasic Education DepartmentUttar Pradesh

