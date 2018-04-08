UPSSSC exams 2018: Big development for aspirants, 1/3rd negative marks for every wrong answer

LUCKNOW: A proposal to introduce negative marking in the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) exams has been mooted. The proposal has already been sent to Uttar Pradesh government for approval, informed commission Chairman Chandra Bhushan Paliwal.

Notice for negative marking was earlier issued for the benefits of candidates aiming to appear for the exam. The commission is likely to deduct one-third (1/3rd) of the marks alloted to each question for every wrong answer.

The negative marking will initially be introduced in examinations for gym instructors, regional youth development officer posts.

The recent changes suggested, will be applicable to the posts related to Gym instructors and Regional Youth Welfare and Regional Development Team Officer. UPSSSC Chairman Paliwal added that taking such a step is for the welfare of the students because then the latter would only answer questions they know and not end up marking answers for the heck of doing so.

The decision to implement negative marking was floated after the commission stated that aspirants from other states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand are increasing. Some of the examinations conducted by the UPSSSC are:

Junior Assistant Examination- top class

Conductor Examination.

Stenographer Examination.

Clerk

Forest Guard

Boring Technician

Lekhpal

Pharmacist

Revenue Inspector

Junior Engineer

In March, the UPSSSC announced 652 vacancies for regional youth development officer posts. Registration for the will continue till April 17.