‘US in UP’: 26 American firms headed by Boeing to meet Yogi Adityanath today

Lucknow: With the tagline “US in UP”, 26 major American companies will interact with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath here on Monday to explore investment opportunities in the state.

Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath on Sunday said that on the lines of ‘Vibrant Gujarat’, ‘US in UP’ event is being organised in which 26 US firms headed by Boeing will explore investment avenues in the state.

The delegation will visit the state under the aegis of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Singh, who is UP Health Minister, said.

The USISPF is committed to creating the most powerful strategic partnership between the US and India and promoting bilateral trade is an important task, the Forum said.

“But, our mission reaches far beyond this. It is about business and government coming together in new ways to create meaningful opportunities that have the power to change the lives of citizens,” the USISPF said.

It said in a statement that investment incentives offered by the state under the new chief minister “translates into a business-friendly climate for industry.” Singh said taking a cue from ‘Vibrant Gujarat’, the idea of ‘US in UP’ has been mooted to showcase the state’s investment avenues in chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement, gems, textiles and engineering sectors.