rape

Uttar Pradesh: Another BJP MLA accused of sexually assaulting woman

ANI photo

Lucknow: An Uttar Pradesh-based woman has claimed that that the son of a BJP legislator has sexually assaulted her. Demanding justice, the victim sat on a 'dharna' outside the Collectorate office in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. 

A case has been registered against the accused, reported news agency ANI. The details of the case are still sketchy.

 

The cases comes days after massive public outcry over Unnao rape case.

In June, 2017, the Unnao victim – a minor at the time – visited MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's residence with a relative seeking a job, where she was allegedly raped by the legislator and others. Despite several attempts, the victim failed to register a case. 

The case came into limelight after the victim and her family tried to set themselves ablaze in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house in April 2018. Later, the victim's father, who was held by police, died in the jail with post-mortem suggesting serious injuries on his body. 

The CBI later arrested the BJP legislator on Friday night for alleged rape of a minor. The action had came barely hours the Allahabad High Court ordered the probe agency to arrest Sengar, stating that he was influencing the "law-and-order machinery".

Tags:
rapeSexual assualtUNNAO rape case
