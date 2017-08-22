Uttar Pradesh: Four, including policeman, arrested for stealing cars

Muzaffarnagar: Four people, including a police constable, have been arrested for allegedly stealing cars and robbing commuters on highways here, an official said on Tuesday.

Following the arrest, four stolen cars were recovered yesterday from an area near the Bhensi Cut on the Delhi- Dehradun national highway, SP (City) Ombir Singh said.

The police constable was posted in Moradabad, he was among those arrested for stealing cars and robbing commuters on highways in the district, the officer said.

Other than the policeman, the three accused were carrying a reward of Rs 12,000 each and were wanted in cases of loot and murder, the SP said.