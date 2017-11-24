हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Uttar Pradesh: Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derails near Banda, 3 dead

The incident that took place near UP's Banda left another eight people injured.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 24, 2017, 07:43 AM IST
Pic Courtesy: ANI

LUCKNOW: Three people died on Friday after 13 coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident that took place near UP's Banda left another seven people injured.

Meanwhile, the PRO of Indian Railways, Anil Saxena said, "We have set up helpline numbers, rescue and relief operations are underway,"

Further details awaited.

