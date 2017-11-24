Uttar Pradesh: Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derails near Banda, 3 dead

LUCKNOW: Three people died on Friday after 13 coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident that took place near UP's Banda left another seven people injured.

2 dead and 8 injured in Vasco De Gama Patna express train accident near UP’s Banda pic.twitter.com/czKOweWz8e — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2017

Meanwhile, the PRO of Indian Railways, Anil Saxena said, "We have set up helpline numbers, rescue and relief operations are underway,"

Further details awaited.