Uttar Pradesh woman beats rapist father-in-law to death with stick, surrenders before police

LUCKNOW: A 26-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh beat her father-in-law to death after he allegedly raped her twice on two consecutive days.

The incident took reportedly place on Saturday at a village under Madhotanda police station in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit.

The woman beat her father-in-law with a stick and her husband was an accomplice in the crime. Following the murder, the couple surrendered to police.

An FIR was lodged on Sunday morning after the elder son of the accused filed a written complaint.

As per the statement of the victim, she was first raped on Friday when her husband was at work. Media reports suggest that the husband saw his father raping his wife.

The woman has, meanwhile, been sent to a government hospital for a medical test.

The wife of the deceased had committed suicide four years back, said the villagers.