When we can organise Kumbh mela, holding Aero India show no big deal: UP Aviation minister

LUCKNOW: Amid reports that Aero Show may be moved out of Bengaluru to be organised in Lucknow, an Uttar Pradesh minister has claimed that holding the air show is no big deal. "UP is the birthplace of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. We will soon be organising the Kumbh mela. If we can organise Kumbh mela, holding an event like Aero Show is no big deal, (UP mein Bhagwan Ram aur Sri Krishna ki janambhoomi hai. To yahan par sab kuch hai. Itna bada Kumbh Mela hone jaa rha hai. Hum vo tayari kar sakte hain to Aero Show ki tayari mein aisa kuch ni hai)," UP Aviation Minister Gand Nopal Nandi said.

There have been reports that the event which is considered to be the largest aerospace exhibition in Asia, may be organised at the Bakshi Ka Talab air force base in Lucknow in October. The show has traditionally been organised at Indian Air Force's Yelahanka air base on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The Defence Ministry has said that it has received requests from a number of states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh to host the Aero India this year. The Defence Ministry has said that no decision has been made yet and that it is examining requests from various states.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Saturday urged Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold the Aero India to Lucknow as it would benefit the defence production in the state. "I request the defence minister to hold the Aero India show in Uttar Pradesh. We will provide every type of facility. In this context, I request her to announce this at the earliest so that we can proceed with the preparations," Adityanath had said.

However, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, insisting that Bengaluru would be the "best choice" for the event. "Bengaluru being the hub for defence and aviation majors of the country, is certainly the most suitable place to conduct the show," he said in the letter.

He also questioned the Centre's decision to move the show out of Bengaluru. "Our BJP friends in Karnataka must answer. We also requested the defence minister and told her that Bengaluru is the proper place for the Aero show event and we have all infrastructure in place as well. I don’t know why the Centre took such a decision," he said.

Since its inception in 1996, Bengaluru has been hosting the air show.