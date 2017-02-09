Why so much controversy on my Rs 5 crore Lamborghini, bought it on loan: Mulayam's son Prateek Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav`s second son Prateek Yadav on Thursday questioned the controversy regarding the Rs five crore Lamborghini Huracan he owns.

“I bought the car on loan, have all the papers, and also Income tax, so why this controversy,” Prateek Yadav said.

“I have my own business of real estate and gyms. If I had invested Rs 5 crore in property then no one would have said anything,” Mulayam's son further said.

He asserted confidence in her wife Aparna Yadav of winning the UP elections.

"Aparna will surely win from Lucknow Cantt, she has already done a lot of work for the area," says Prateek.

When asked to comment on SP-Congress tie-up's prospects in the elections, Prateek said, "I think the SP-Congress alliance will win more than 250 seats and can even go up to 300."

Prateek said he had no interest in politics and wants to focus on his business.

Prateek is also a gym freak and has his own gym, which was inaugurated by his father.

Although Prateek lacks a flair for politics, but his passion for high end luxury is hogging the limelight.

Prateek is married to his long-time sweetheart Aparna Bisht and they have a three-year-old daughter.

Prateek is a University of Leeds graduate and manages the family`s massive land holdings.

Aparna Yadav is the richest among those who filed their nominations for the third phase of high-voltage Uttar Pradesh Assembly selections.

Aparna, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Lucknow Cantt Assembly constituency, is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party`s (BJP) Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

The affidavit filed by Aparna in Lucknow yesterday states that she and her husband Prateek Yadav own total assets worth Rs. 22.95 crore, which includes a swanky Lamborghini costing around Rs. 5.23 crore.

The high-end machine is owned by her husband, Aparna doesn`t have any vehicle in her name.For purchasing the car, Prateek has taken Rs. 4.5 crore loan from the Union Bank of India, Gomtinagar, the affidavit states.Aparna`s jewellery collection is worth Rs. 1.88 crore. She has not invested in NSS, postal savings or insurance policies albeit her husband has invested Rs. 7.96 lakh in three insurance policies.

