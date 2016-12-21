Woman molested in busy market in UP's Mainpuri, beaten up with stick for resisting, suffers head injury

Mainpuri: In a shameful incident, a married couple was assaulted by two goons, when they resisted their bid to molest the woman in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district.

The incident happened when the couple was enquiring about an address, which they were supposed to visit. Reports say that when the lady was moving in a busy market one of the assaulters tried to pull her 'dupatta' and also groped her.

When she and her husband resisted, the two were beaten with a stick. The lady suffered head injury and was seen bleeding in a video, which has now gone viral on social media platform.

One of the attacker, who has been identified as Anand Yadav, also hurled abusive language against the lady.

The couple registered a complaint with the police and threatened to shoot herself, if the culprits were not nabbed.

Mainpuri district lies in the Agra division of Uttar Pradesh.