Woman molested in busy market in UP's Mainpuri, beaten up with stick for resisting, suffers head injury
Mainpuri: In a shameful incident, a married couple was assaulted by two goons, when they resisted their bid to molest the woman in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district.
The incident happened when the couple was enquiring about an address, which they were supposed to visit. Reports say that when the lady was moving in a busy market one of the assaulters tried to pull her 'dupatta' and also groped her.
When she and her husband resisted, the two were beaten with a stick. The lady suffered head injury and was seen bleeding in a video, which has now gone viral on social media platform.
One of the attacker, who has been identified as Anand Yadav, also hurled abusive language against the lady.
The couple registered a complaint with the police and threatened to shoot herself, if the culprits were not nabbed.
Mainpuri district lies in the Agra division of Uttar Pradesh.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: New video of Russian Ambassador's assassination goes viral
- DNA: Analysing Rahul Gandhi's sensational corruption charge against PM Modi
- Woman brutally thrashed in Mainpuri after she asked two men for directions
- Young generation progressing towards a cashless India
- EC to investigate registered fake political parties; 250 parties listed so far on paper
- Good news for Airtel customers - Now enjoy free data for three months
- Amateur video captures Colombian cargo plane crash – Watch
- Detention of fan in India: 'Sad' Shahid Afridi appeals to Narendra Modi to look into matter
- Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets severely trolled by fans
- Woman molested in busy market in UP's Mainpuri, beaten up with stick for resisting, suffers head injury