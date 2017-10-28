Aadhaar goof-up: Over 800 in same village have January 1 as registered date of birth

New Delhi: More than 800 people from a same village in Haridwar have January 1 as their registered date of birth on their Aadhar cards.

The incident took place in Haridwar's Gaindi Khata village.

Concerned authority has reacted to the matter saying they will initiate a probe into it and actions will be taken accordingly.

"This came into our notice through your report, will probe matter and take action against wrong-doers," SDM Haridwar said.

Last month, a Jharkhand girl died of starvation after her family was denied ration over ration card-Aadhaar linkage.

Following the incident, the government had ordered a probe into whether the death of the 11-year-old was caused due to their negligence.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday alleged that the ration card of the girl was not linked with Aadhaar due to the negligence of PSU staff.